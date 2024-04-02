Food
Dish Is It: Making laing lasagna with Bhest Lasagna

We talk to Bhest Lasagna owner Ms. Bhe about the story and process behind her best-selling laing lasagna!

MANILA, Philippines – Ever heard of a laing lasagna? Yes, this Filipino-Italian cuisine hybrid exists, and we’re not laing when we say the unique dish is actually good! 

In the pilot episode of food series Dish Is It, we talked to Ms. Bhe of local SME Bhest Lasagna as we learned about the story and step-by-step process behind her best-selling Laing Lasagna and growing home-based business.

Watch this episode here live on Tuesday, April 2 or check out Rappler on Facebook or Youtube! – Rappler.com

