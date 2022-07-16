Busog to the max! EDSA Eats buffet lets you feast for P699

Dishes from Max’s, Dencio's, Pancake House, and Teriyaki Boy are all available in one unli buffet

MANILA, Philippines – Do you and the barkada usually have a hard time deciding where to eat? If your cravings are diverse, check out Max’s Group’s EDSA Eats Buffet, where diners can feast on a variety of food choices from Pancake House, Max’s, Dencio’s, Teriyaki Boy, and more.

The newly-launched weekend EDSA Eats Buffet costs P699 per head, available from Fridays to Sundays, 11 am to 2 pm for lunch, and 6 pm to 8 pm for dinner.

Hungry guests can expect a curated mix of classic Filipino and global dishes from the group’s popular restaurant chains. The buffet has three variations of its lunch and dinner menu, switching it up per day. Each daily menu consists of different soups, appetizers, rice, chicken, vegetables, pork, seafood, beef, pancit, dessert, fruit, and drink choices from either Dencio’s, Max’s, Pancake House, or Teriyaki Boy.

Among the unlimited food choices available are Teriyaki Boy Ebi Tempura, Pancake House Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Adobong Kangkong, Lumpiang Shanghai, Dencio’s Pinaputok na Pancit, Kare-Kareng Gulay, Teriyaki Boy Tonkatsu, and Ube Lanka Turon.

Guests can also enjoy rounds of Pancake House Classic Pan Chicken and Breaded Pork Cutlet, Corned Beef Guisado, Kani Salad, and Crispy Tilapia, as well as a variety of tropical fruit, Sago’t Gulaman, and the all-time Pinoy favorite Halo-Halo bar. The buffet caters to walk-ins and is valid until further notice.

EDSA Eats is a Max’s Group “food court” outlet that houses the different chains in one location, with the addition of Yellow Cab and Krispy Kreme. It is located at Main Avenue corner EDSA Avenue, Cubao, Quezon City (you can also pin EDSA S Service Road, Quezon City on Waze).

Max’s Group, Incorporated is a casual dining restaurant group in the Philippines with other brands in tow like Jamba Juice, Kabisera ng Dencio’s, Le Coeur de France, Maple, and more. – Rappler.com