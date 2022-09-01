Elbert’s Pizzeria closes down

The Salcedo Village pizza joint announces its closure, but says it will be back 'in a new concept'

MANILA, Philippines – Elbert’s Pizzeria, the wood-fired pizza joint of restaurateur Elbert Cuenca, has announced its last day of operations.

Both Elbert’s Pizzeria and Elbert himself announced the closure on the resto’s last day on Wednesday, August 31. They announced that it would be customers’ “last chance to enjoy a bite of [their] pizzas” before they go on a “short break” or hiatus in order to “move on to bigger and better things.”

“Our pizzas will be back soon enough,” Elbert’s Pizzeria said, while Elbert told patrons not to worry, as their pizzas and pastas “will make a comeback in a new concept.”

The wood-fired, Napoli-inspired pizzeria’s sole branch was founded in 2019 and is located at V Corporate Center, Leviste Street in Salcedo Village.

Elbert’s other concepts include Elbert’s Steak Room (also in Salcedo Village) and Elbert’s Cheesesteak & Sandwiches, which customers can still order from for delivery via Elbert’s Delivers’ website.

Original sandwich concept Elbert’s Diner in Power Plant Mall closed down in January 2021. – Rappler.com