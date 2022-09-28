Wing the alarm! These two Frankie’s flavors are unavailable – for now

Fowl news! It's not winner winner chicken dinner for fans of these two popular wings flavors.

MANILA, Philippines – Fowl news! It’s not winner winner chicken dinner for fans of these two popular Frankie’s Buffalo Wings flavors. Sad to say, the local wings joint has announced that its well-loved Classic Buffalo and Salted Egg flavors are currently unavailable to order for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

On Wednesday, September 28, Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings said via Facebook post that they’re “doing everything they can” to make the two flavors available soonest, “without compromising the taste” that fans have grown to love. It’s not just the wings – the Classic Buffalo and Salted Egg flavors of Frankie’s drumsticks and boneless strips are also off the menu in the meantime.

Frankie’s cited global supply chain challenges as the reason for limited access to key ingredients needed to make both flavors. Instead, Frankie’s reminded the public that there are still 12 more wings flavors “made with the same love” that they can still enjoy. These flavors are Caribbean Jerk, Smokey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory BBQ, Honey Garlic, Honey Mustard, Cheesy Bacon, Kevin’s Bacon, Wicked Wasabi, Nagoya Tebasaki, Salt & Pepper, and Korean.

“You deserve only the best. They’ll be back soon, we promise!” Frankie’s wrote.

We sure hope so! – Rappler.com