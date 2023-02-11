Giada De Laurentiis leaves Food Network after 20 years

MANILA, Philippines – One of Food Network’s most famous chefs, Emmy-winning TV host Giada De Laurentiis, is leaving her home network after 20 years on air.

According to a Deadline report, the Italian-American chef has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios, where she will be executive producing and starring in different original, unscripted projects for streaming platform Amazon Prime. I

n a statement, Amazon Studios said that they are looking forward to see Giada “expand into new areas” as they “broaden [their] crave-worthy slate of cooking and lifestyle content.”

In a Friday, February 10, Instagram post, Giada, 52, announced the news with the caption: “Big week! Super excited for what’s to come!”

Even though the cookbook author is moving networks, Food Network said that their table “will always have an open seat for Giada.” They described her as “culinary royalty – someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades.”

Reruns of Giada’s cooking shows like Giada at Home and Giada Entertains will still be available to watch on discovery+ and Food Network. Other food and travel shows she’s known for include Giada in Italy and Simply Giada. Her very first cooking show, Everyday Italian, premiered on Food Network in 2003, where she cooked simple Italian dishes that home cooks could recreate. – Rappler.com