Coming in hot! Hotpot chain Haidilao now open in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – “The wait is finally over!” famous hotpot chain Haidilao announced on social media on Monday, January 8, confirming the opening of its first Philippine branch located at Level 1, Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

The excitement for Haidilao’s “world of flavor and warmth” has been “simmering” since May 2022, when the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) first announced the arrival of the world-famous hotpot chain from China. Haidilao Philippines only began posting on social media in December 2023.

DTI said that Haidilao would be opening more than one Philippine branch. The brand aims to provide a “superior dining experience” to Filipinos at reasonable prices, which will “fuse the Filipino taste” into the menu and highlight “Filipino core values” in the service.

Haidilao is known for its Sichuan-inspired spicy broths and hearty soups using a variety of real Sichuan pepper, spices, and Asian ingredients. The hotpot experience involves bubbling broths served at the center of the table, used to cook different vegetables, meats, and seafood in. The cooked meats and veggies are typically eaten with dipping sauces, which you can make yourself at the restaurant.

Haidilao opened its first hot pot branch in 1994 at Jianyang, Sichuan, and continued to expand to other provinces and cities in China. Its first international branch opened in Singapore in 2012, and since then, it has branched out to Los Angeles, Seoul, Taiwan, China, Japan, United Kingdom, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Macau, and more. The brand now has over 1,000 restaurants globally. – Rappler.com