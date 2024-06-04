Italian chocolate brand Venchi to open in the Philippines in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The fine Italian chocolatier is making its sweet arrival in Bonifacio Global City with over 350 chocolates and 90 gelato flavors!

MANILA, Philippines – We’re in for a sweet, sweet treat, because fine Italian chocolatier Venchi is bringing its world-famous gelato and artisanal chocolates to the Philippines.

Venchi will open its first Metro Manila branch at Central Square in Bonifacio Global City in the last quarter of 2024, said local specialty retailer SSI Group, which is also behind Shake Shack, SaladStop!, and HeyBo.

This move marks Venchi’s expansion to Southeast Asia, bringing over 350 of its intricately made Italian chocolates and 90 gelato flavors to the Philippines. The brand is known for its customized chocolate shopping experience and imaginatively named chocolates, using 100% wholesome raw materials, less sugar, and no artificial ingredients. Venchi will be offering low-sugar chocolate varieties, too.

Venchi’s renowned Chocogelateria features large displays of chocolate bars, a Chocoviar wall, and arranged tables of Venchi’s gift boxes, plus an authentic gelato bar. In line with its Italian heritage and craftsmanship of chocolate and gelato, Venchi Philippines will be using its original recipes for its hazelnut-based chocolate and gelato, and its best-selling Chocoviar, Gianduiotti, and Cremini.

Venchi was founded in 1878 by Silviano Venchi, a 20-year-old from Turin with “a tiny amount of life savings and big dreams.” From the first branch in Venchi’s hometown, the chocolatier has since expanded to more than 70 countries with over 180 boutiques in cities like London, Hong Kong, Dubai, New York, Shanghai, Berlin, and Tokyo. – Rappler.com