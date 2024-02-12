[Kitchen 143] Celebrate pre-Valentine’s Day at Pat & Pat Restaurant

Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila takes a trip to the north for some homey comfort food at Pat & Pat Restaurant

Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits old and new favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

For a special pre-Valentine’s Day episode of Kitchen 143, host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila takes a trip to the north for some homey comfort food at Pat & Pat Restaurant in Capitol Hills, Quezon City. Joining her are Pat & Pat owners Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, Marichele Gregorio, and Patricia “Yela” Gregorio.

Visit our Instagram page to get a chance to win one of five gift certificates worth P4,000.

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143 live on Tuesday, February 13, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com