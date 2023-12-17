Kitchen 143: Christmas cookie swap

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In a very special episode of Kitchen 143, host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila does the annual cookie swap. Michelle invites her friends Sabrina Go, Maggie Agustin, Juliana Ong, and Maxine Lim as they figure out who made the best batch of cookies this year.

Also in this episode is Martha Asuncion of Tipsy Frozen Cocktails and special guest judges Mark Ibo, Carrie Dre, and Neil Airon Hisita, some of Kitchen 143’s avid watchers!

Visit our Instagram page to get a chance to win 10 Christmas gift packs from Gavino’s and 1 giveaway from Tipsy Frozen Cocktails worth P13,000.

Bookmark this page to watch the latest episode of Kitchen 143 live on Tuesday, December 19, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com