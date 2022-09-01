[Kitchen 143] This creamy, dreamy lemon pasta is comfort food with a zesty twist

Because the sauce is so light and creamy, each bite of rigatoni offers fresh flavors without being heavy

Growing up, pasta was a dish served in our home about three to four times a week. Sometimes there would be pasta in our soup. On rare occasions we might have an Italian pasta salad, and on holidays and for parties, my mother always made macaroni salad similar to what so many Filipino families would serve at this time, too.

As a wife and mother of four, pasta is a dish that I serve to provide comfort, and is something I can make when I am short on time. If I am really short on time, then I will usually add my protein and vegetables right into the pasta and serve with garlic bread or a salad to keep things simple.

This creamy lemon pasta is a dish that Gia made one night for dinner, and she served it with garlic pork medallions and a salad, and everyone was happy and satisfied.

Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Creamy Lemon Pasta

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp butter

4 Tbsp EVOO

6 cloves garlic minced

2 tsp all purpose flour

2 c whole milk

2 c all purpose cream

1 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

¼ c freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of 1-2 lemons

¼ c torn Italian basil

2 tsp dried parsley

Salt and pepper

Freshly grated pecorino romano

500 g cooked pasta with ridges like rigatoni or penne

Directions:

Saute garlic in butter and olive oil in a sauce pan, but be careful not to brown.

Once the garlic is cooked add the flour and whisk until a light brown.

Slowly add the milk to the pan with the garlic, being sure to whisk to prevent lumps.

Add cream, nutmeg, and parsley.

Simmer for a few minutes.

Just before serving add lemon juice, zest, freshly torn basil, and freshly grated cheese.

This dish is lovely with a salad and a grilled fish or meat. We served it with pounded pork medallions marinated in garlic and olive oil. It’s also wonderful with a green salad. Because the sauce is so light and creamy, each bite of rigatoni offers fresh flavors without being heavy. – Rappler.com