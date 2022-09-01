Food
[Kitchen 143] This creamy, dreamy lemon pasta is comfort food with a zesty twist

Michelle Aventajado
Because the sauce is so light and creamy, each bite of rigatoni offers fresh flavors without being heavy

Growing up, pasta was a dish served in our home about three to four times a week. Sometimes there would be pasta in our soup. On rare occasions we might have an Italian pasta salad, and on holidays and for parties, my mother always made macaroni salad similar to what so many Filipino families would serve at this time, too.

As a wife and mother of four, pasta is a dish that I serve to provide comfort, and is something I can make when I am short on time. If I am really short on time, then I will usually add my protein and vegetables right into the pasta and serve with garlic bread or a salad to keep things simple.

This creamy lemon pasta is a dish that Gia made one night for dinner, and she served it with garlic pork medallions and a salad, and everyone was happy and satisfied.

Photo by Michelle Aventajado
Creamy Lemon Pasta

Ingredients:
4 Tbsp butter 
4 Tbsp EVOO
6 cloves garlic minced
2 tsp all purpose flour
2 c whole milk
2 c all purpose cream
1 tsp freshly ground nutmeg
¼ c freshly squeezed lemon juice
Zest of 1-2 lemons
¼ c torn Italian basil
2 tsp dried parsley
Salt and pepper
Freshly grated pecorino romano
500 g cooked pasta with ridges like rigatoni or penne

Directions:

  • Saute garlic in butter and olive oil in a sauce pan, but be careful not to brown.
  • Once the garlic is cooked add the flour and whisk until a light brown.
  • Slowly add the milk to the pan with the garlic, being sure to whisk to prevent lumps.
  • Add cream, nutmeg, and parsley. 
  • Simmer for a few minutes. 
  • Just before serving add lemon juice, zest, freshly torn basil, and freshly grated cheese.

This dish is lovely with a salad and a grilled fish or meat. We served it with pounded pork medallions marinated in garlic and olive oil. It’s also wonderful with a green salad. Because the sauce is so light and creamy, each bite of rigatoni offers fresh flavors without being heavy. – Rappler.com

Michelle Aventajado

Michelle Aventajado is a Filipina American striving for an ever-elusive balance in everything she does. Advocating for individuals with IDD through Best Buddies Philippines, sharing her parenting journey with her daughter's extra chromosome through Momma 'N Manila, and churning out love of home and hearth through Kitchen 143 are just some of the things that fuel her passion and serve her God-given purpose.
