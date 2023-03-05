[Kitchen 143] Fixing up fajitas with flat iron steak

'After trying this fajita recipe, I have concluded that flat iron steak is one of the best kept secrets to preparing a quick meal that is both delicious and satisfying'

Fajita Friday is not for the faint of heart. This very important day of the week can often be confused with Taco Tuesday, but if we are truly honest with ourselves, ANY day is great for a taco, and EVERY day is great to enjoy fajitas. Even more so when the ingredients are readily accessible, super fresh, and easy to whip up in minutes.

NEW CUT. Flat iron steak is a new cut to me, but it will definitely be on my shopping list every week from now on. Photo by Michelle Aventajado/Rappler

If you have time, you can even try making your own flour tortillas for this recipe, but as busy as I have been in the past few months, store-bought tortillas are the perfect way to make my life easier. Plus in the time that it takes to fry up the flat iron steak in the Lodge, you would have already been able to make your guacamole and your salsa.

DINNER IN A PINCH. I literally threw this meal together in 30 minutes. That includes all my prep work of slicing the veggies and measuring the spices. Photo by Michelle Aventajado/Rappler

One of the key ingredients here to finish the flat iron steak is the fresh-squeezed lime juice. Mind you, this affordable cut of tender beef is not to be confused with a skirt steak, flank steak, or any other cut that may sound similar. The flat iron steak from Tender Bites is the star of this show and takes only minutes to cook to perfection.

Ingredients:

For the dry rub on 1 kilo of flat iron steak :

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt and black pepper to taste I use 1/2 teaspoon sea salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Chili flakes to taste

2 tbsp EVOO

1 large red pepper sliced

1 large green pepper sliced

1 large yellow pepper sliced

2 large white onions sliced

Salsa

Guacamole

Sour cream

6 tortillas

Procedure:

Combine all the spices and rub the steak on both sides. Set aside.

In a hot cast iron pan, add evoo, onions, and peppers.

Salt and pepper and cook until still crisp on high heat.

Set aside.

Heat up the cast iron pan until just before the smoke point.

This will help you get a good sear on the steak.

Cook on high for 3-4 minutes on each side.

Remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 minutes.

Squeeze the juice of one lime all over the steak.

Slice and serve on warm tortillas with fresh guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.

This affordable cut of steak from Tender Bites is not a tricky cut to prepare. In fact, I imagine that it would taste even better on the grill with a simple marinade as well. After trying this fajita recipe, I have concluded that flat iron steak is one of the best kept secrets to preparing a quick meal that is both delicious and satisfying, and that makes everyone happy because they can eat it with their hands! – Rappler.com