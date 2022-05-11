[Kitchen 143] Mad about matcha

Studies say drinking three to five cups of green tea daily will reap benefits for both men and women. Women who drink green tea on a regular basis may have a lower risk for developing breast cancer, as well as benefit from its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Men may reduce their risk for clogged arteries and prostate cancer, and may lower their risk of death from heart disease.

With all these proven benefits, it’s easy to get mad about matcha and work green tea into our diets. Here are three different ways to make matcha work for you while maximizing its health benefits:

Merry matcha treats

Mixing matcha with chia is not just a sweet, healthy treat in our home, it is also a great breakfast or brunch addition. Chia is a great substitute for eggs in baking, and it’s high in fiber, which contributes to healthy digestion. Chia is also filling and can reduce your appetite while also reducing body fat.

Mixing matcha with chia to make an overnight vegan breakfast not only saves time, but is healthy and affordable.

Add in some fresh blueberries, almonds, and even fresh mangoes when ready to eat, and it becomes a well-balanced meal full of vitamins, nutrients, and fiber.

Pineapple matcha cooler

This Starbucks copycat recipe is a wonderful way to beat the summer heat in a healthy way. It’s wonderful with coconut milk but you could easily substitute coconut milk for soy or even oat milk.

You can find the recipe that we used for this simple merienda cooler here.

Matcha pancakes

I tweaked this recipe quite a bit to find something that I could enjoy without feeling the after-effects of all the wheat and eggs. The original recipe did not yield fluffy pancakes, so I added the step of whipping the egg whites to fold them in for something lighter.

There are a few flavors that go well with matcha, and playing with the possibilities, of course, leads to happy experiments and satiated tummies. Pancakes always go wonderfully with cream, and these matcha pancakes are no exception to that rule. White chocolate cream could easily be swapped out for sweetened coconut cream. Toppings could include mango and macapuno, or sweetened pineapple compote with pili nuts. Sweet tart strawberries with Chantilly cream are wonderful with matcha and would be a lovely topping for these delicious cakes of goodness.

Here is the recipe that we enjoyed when we first started playing in our ECQ kitchen.

Instead of getting mad about all of the other things that we are facing right now, I realize that I may or may not have been eating my feelings for the past two days. It may not be the most productive way to process the current past and present events, but getting mad about matcha certainly has some added health benefits that I will enjoy. – Rappler.com