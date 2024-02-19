[Kitchen 143] Preparing French-Macanese cuisine at TEACA

Ready to learn how to make some French-Macanese dishes?

Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits old and new favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

Learn something new in this episode, as host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila takes a trip down south to try her hand at making French-Macanese cuisine at The Epicurean Academy of Culinary Arts in Las Piñas City. Joining her are TEACA chefs Andrea Amado and Gabby Prats.

Visit our Instagram page to get a chance to win one of 10 TEACA classes worth P1,500 to P3,000.

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143 live on Tuesday, February 20, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com