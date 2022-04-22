Tropic like it’s hot! Koomi offers new yogurt drinks for the summer

Love Koomi? Check out the yogurt drink's new summer flavors, using ingredients like KitKat, kiwi, mango, dragon fruit, and more!

MANILA, Philippines — Australia-based natural drinking yogurt chain Koomi is welcoming the summer season with five new refreshing flavors of their best-selling yogurt drinks.

Making use of Koomi’s signature quirky and witty names, the five drinks are called Lemon Bee The One, Berry Kiwissable, Tropic Like It’s Hot, KitKat You Outta My Head, and It Takes Passion to Mango.

If you want a classic drink that’s equal parts of tangy and sweet, you can enjoy Lemon Bee the One with its lemon and honey combo. Meanwhile, Berry Kiwissable is for all the kiwi and strawberry enthusiasts who are looking for another sweet, tangy, and fruity drink to satisfy their cravings.

NEW FLAVORS. Photo courtesy of Koomi

The Tropic Like It’s Hot drink is a refreshingly tropical drink with its mixture of dragon fruit, apple, and orange, all mixed with yogurt. Koomi also has something richer for all the chocolate lovers out there – the Kitkat You Outta My Head is a classic chocolate blend made up of KitKat bars. Lastly, the It’s Take Passion to Mango is a fruity mix of passion fruit bits and ripe mangoes for a sweet and citrusy blend.

Koomi also offers add-ons to their drinks such as the sticky purple rice, chewy sinkers, jelly, fruits, nuts, oats, and many more. Customers can also customize the drink’s sweetness level according to their liking.

Koomi’s new drinks are available for take-out or delivery from its 80 branches nationwide and through GrabFood or foodpanda. – Steph Arnaldo and Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.