Flan-tastic! Leche flan among Best Custards in the World according to Taste Atlas

MANILA, Philippines – No Filipino party is complete without leche flan, and Taste Atlas has definitely given us something to celebrate about!

On Wednesday, August 23, the international food database announced the Top 10 of its Best Rated Custards in the World list, with the Philippines’ leche flan ranking third place with 4.5 stars.

Typically made and served in the traditional llanera (tin mold), the egg-based custard with caramel syrup is made of eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla.

Taste Atlas recommended that leche flan is best served “chilled and coated with leftover caramel syrup.” Apart from eating the custard dish on its own, the leche flan also makes a fitting companion to other Filipino favorites such as halo-halo.

The website also recommended a few local restaurants that serve leche flan – Manam Comfort Food, Kabila, Conti’s, Bacolod Chicken Inasal, The Lobby Peninsula, Max’s Restaurant, and Chelsea Kitchen.

Leche flan bested other custards on the list, such as Italy’s Zabaione at 4th, Germany’s Bavarian Cream at 6th, France’s Crème Caramel at 8th, and Argentina’s Flan Mixto at 10th.

The US’ Frozen Custard and France’s Crème Brûlée took home the first and second spot, respectively.

Leche flan was also included in Taste Atlas’ 10 Best Rated Filipino Desserts list, joined by other local sweet treats such as sorbetes which ranked second, bibingka in fourth, and buko pie in eighth.

The online food and travel guide also said that the dessert “has origins in the regions on the border of Spain and France,” citing the Spanish colonization as the first time leche flan was first introduced to the country.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com