LOOK: Manam opens new flagship branch in Makati

It’s the first branch to allow reservations and offer exclusive dishes, like the new House Lechon de Leche and more!

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of a decade in the food and beverage industry, The Moment Group’s Filipino comfort food restaurant Manam opened its flagship store at Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City on Tuesday, January 9.

Among the unique offerings the flagship store rolled out include expertly-designed interiors that are different from its other branches, reservation services for the first time, and even a Bibingka Bar serving special drinks off-menu.

Guests can make reservations as early as three months ahead, choosing from the Main Dining and al fresco Parkside Dining areas (seats two to 15 people), the Bibingka Bar (seats up to eight people), and the secluded dining area Sulok (seats up to 10 people).

Manam at the Triangle has also prepared a branch-exclusive menu of new Filipino dishes, like the House Lechon de Leche and Camias Rice, Manam’s style of Cebu’s cochinillo paired with lechon dripping-flavored rice; Prinilaw, a kinilaw of ulang or local freshwater prawn with its head; Sinigang na Kurobuta Pork Belly & Piña, a fruity take on sinigang made sour by charred pineapples, miso, and tamarind; and Midnight Beef Ribs Adobo, with key flavors including soy sauce, coconut vinegar, and red wine with garlic confit.

For the sweet tooth, exclusive desserts include the following: Pan de Regla reddened by beets; Patis Caramel Tart crusted with dark cocoa and topped with South Cotabato ganache; and the Floating Calamandan Island, which is baked meringue topped with Calamandan (calamansi and dalandan) crème anglaise.

ON THE HOUSE. House Lechon de Leche and Camias Rice, the restaurant’s take on Cebu’s cochinillo is a Manam ATG-exclusive. The Moment Group



BRAINS AND PRAWN. Prinilaw, or kinilaw na ulang (freshwater prawn with its head) is exclusively available at Manam’s flagship restaurant. The Moment Group

In order to establish the distinct flagship feel for Manam at the Triangle, The Moment Group collaborated with Hong Kong-based architectural designer Sean Dix to merge the concepts of newness and familiarity in the flagship branch’s interior. Wooden screens, woven material, and references to fisherman’s nets are key to Dix’s work at the Manam flagship store.

“You might not recognize exactly why, but there’s a Filipino vibe to all these details. Every little detail in the shop is, in some way, intended to bring back some memory of traditional Filipino craft,” Dix shared to The Moment Group.

ENTERING A NEW ABODE. The welcoming entrance of Manam’s flagship restaurant. The Moment Group

WALKING INTO A MEMORY. Inside the Manam flagship. The Moment Group

Manam at the Triangle is located at the ground floor of Ayala Triangle Gardens, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/manamATGreservations. – with reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.