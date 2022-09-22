The heat is on! McDonald’s McSpicy is back, so are Spicy McNuggets, Spicy Chicken

MANILA, Philippines – Coming in hot! McDonald’s Philippines has announced the return of the elusive, crowd-favorite McSpicy, as well as the Spicy McNuggets and Spicy Chicken McDo!

All three spicy items are available starting Thursday, September 22 in all McDonald’s stores nationwide for a limited time only. The McSpicy is the same as you know it (finally) – a spiced and fried chicken cutlet with fresh lettuce and mayo in between sesame buns – and so are the Spicy McNuggets, which are original chicken nuggets coated and infused with dried peppers, served with BBQ sauce. The Spicy Chicken McDo is the same fried chicken, just made with extra spices.

SPICY LINE. Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

They’re all available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery. The last time McDonald’s introduced the seasonal Spicy Chicken Burger was in April 2020, which was similar to the McSpicy, just sans the lettuce. The Spicy McNuggets were first introduced in July that year, alongside the Spicy Shake Shake Fries. – Rappler.com