BGC resto Mecha Uma is closing after 9 years

MANILA, Philippines – Fine dining Japanese omakase Mecha Uma is closing its doors after nine years of service.

The award-winning restaurant helmed by Chef Bruce Ricketts and The Moment Group announced its closure on on Instagram on Friday, November 17, celebrating “nine groundbreaking years” as the country’s “first chef’s counter offering an innovative, seasonal omakase experience.”

“We’ve grown tremendously as chefs and restaurateurs. We wish each other nothing but luck and success as we carve out new paths of growth and creativity,” they wrote. The team also extended their “sincerest gratitude” to “everyone who has ever spent an evening dining with [them],” and to “everyone who has been a part of the Mecha Uma team, throughout the seasons.”

“Thank you for all the wonderful meals served together,” Bruce, Eli, Jon, and Abba said as they signed off.

The team will serve Mecha Uma’s tasting menu until December 30, 2023 (except on December 24 and 25). Dinner reservations are available from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Mecha Uma also announced that Ricketts and his team will open a new concept in mid-2024 called Iai Manila, an “innovative sushi kappo” and chef’s counter in Metro Manila.

Mecha Uma opened in 2014 at RCBC Savings Bank Corporate Center, 25th Street, Taguig City under Chef Bruce Ricketts, who is also behind Parañaque gem Sensei Sushi, Japanese fusion resto Ooma, and Mexican joint La Chinesca. – Rappler.com