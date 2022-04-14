Hong Kong restaurant Mott 32 to open first PH branch in Cebu

MOTT 32. The Hong Kong-based Chinese restaurant is opening in the Philippines soon.

The award-winning, globally-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its Peking Duck is opening soon in this upcoming location

MANILA, Philippines – Hong Kong’s globally-renowned, award-winning Chinese restaurant Mott 32 is set to open its first Philippine branch in NUSTAR Cebu soon.

Mott 32’s website indicates three “coming soon” locations in Bangkok, Dubai, and Cebu. On Thursday, April 13, upcoming Cebu resort and casino NUSTAR announced the news via a post inviting applicants to join the culinary and F&B service team. The restaurant’s official opening date has yet to be released.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino has been under construction since 2021. The nine-hectare facility is located at Kawit Point, South Road Properties, Cebu City.

Mott 32 first opened in Hong Kong in 1891. It now has branches in Las Vegas, Vancouver, and Singapore.

According to the website, Mott 32’s name comes from 32 Mott Street in New York, which is where the city’s first Chinese convenience store opened in 1891.

“The store served as the nucleus for what is now a vibrant Chinatown in one of the most dynamic cities. Our contemporary Chinese restaurant located in the heart of Central is thus a celebration of Hong Kong culture and culinary tradition, and represents a modern Chinese city,” the website reads.

Mott 32 takes pride in unique flavors discovered globally, using ethically-sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients whenever possible. The chefs use the “latest in modern and innovative cooking techniques from around the world” to create dishes that are principally Cantonese, with some Beijing and Szechuan influences. Mott 32 is known for its 42 Day Apple Wood Smoked Peking Duck, Egg White Dumplings, Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, and freshly-made dim sum.

“Our food aims to bring the best out of time-honored recipes passed down from generation to generation; it is this particular level of modernity, combined with a respect for tradition, that makes Mott 32 so spectacularly unique,” Mott 32 wrote.

Mott 32 was part of Asia’s Top 100 Restaurants in 2019 and 2020, and was awarded the Readers’ Choice Award for Best New Restaurant, Best Interior Design, and Best Restaurant by Hong Kong’s Tatler. It’s also been among South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables list from 2014 to 2020, and won World Interior of the Year in 2014. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com