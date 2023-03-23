YouTube star MrBeast’s burger chain now in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Popular YouTube star MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – is now serving up his famous burgers and chicken sandwiches in the Philippines starting Wednesday, March 22 via local cloud kitchen JustKitchen PH!

The American virtual restaurant is now open for “fresh off the griddle” Metro Manila delivery orders through GrabFood from JustKitchen PH’s two hubs in Makati City and Malate, Manila. The menu comprises most of MrBeast Burgers’ signature items – seven kinds of sandwiches and three kinds of fries. Mr Beast Burgers’ smashed burger bestsellers are named after MrBeast and his founding friends – Chandler Style, Chris Style, Beast Style, and Karl’s Deluxe Burgers.

MrBeast – the stunt YouTuber and philantropist who currently has over 138 million subscribers – started his pop-up burger chain with three friends in November 2020 to launch the “world’s first free restaurant” in Wilson, North Carolina, which was a huge success. The video has over 125 million views.

The all-digital MrBeast Burgers joint was founded shortly after, where fans could order burgers and drinks through delivery apps or via the MrBeast Burgers app. The ghost kitchen saw sold-out orders across 300 locations in the US. In September last year, MrBeast opened a physical store at American Dream Mall in New Jersey, which sold a record-breaking number of 5,500 burgers in a single day.

Aside from the Philippines, MrBeast plans to further expand across Southeast Asia.

For its Metro Manila launch, free burgers and fries will be given away to customers via upcoming promos. JustKitchen also clarified that due to sold out orders, they will have limited scheduled and real time orders for both Makati and Malate branches for Friday, March 24 until Sunday, March 26. For more updates, you can check out JustKitchen’s Facebook page. – Rappler.com