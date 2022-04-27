Tara, food trip! Must-try food spots in San Pedro, Laguna

From pizza, to kambing dishes, to inihaw delights, San Pedro is home to a variety of food choices perfect for a food trip!

MANILA, Philippines – Summer has finally arrived, and so has our adventurous spirit! For Calabarzon and Metro Manila folks itching to travel or discover new food, maybe you feel like going on a local food crawl or ordering some good food that’s not too far away – and we’ve got the perfect recommendations for you from San Pedro, Laguna.

Aside from being the boundary between Metro Manila and Laguna, what most people don’t know is that San Pedro is home to a diverse variety of food choices that are too good to miss out on. Even better, it’s just a 40-minute to one-hour drive from the Metro, making it the perfect place to go on a foodie adventure with your loved ones and friends. Check out this list and have an authentic taste of San Pedro’s delicacies!

Chef Jho

Craving for pizza? Aside from serving the classic pizza flavors, Chef Jho also offers a wide variety of unique pizzas.

These include the Sisig Pizza, Tuna Pesto, Japanese Style Pizza (made up of secret herbs, half-pound beef, and a Japanese twist sauce), and Shawarma Pizza. The store serves its pizzas in three sizes – 10’’, 14’’, and 18’’, with its prices ranging from P319 to P1,519, depending on the pizza of your choice.

You can find them at 22 Pacita Avenue, Main Road, Pacita 1, San Pedro, Laguna. Though they don’t have a dine-in option just yet, they are open for delivery and pick-up orders. Grab a pizza now and have an outdoor picnic with your loved ones in San Pedro’s nearby open areas.

Tuding’s Original Porkchop

San Pedro is known for its cheap and delicious Filipino food, and Tuding’s is a testament to that. Specializing in all-day breakfast, Tuding’s menu keeps it simple yet memorable – you can choose between pork chop, longganisa, and tocino, which you can pair up with fried rice and egg. In Tuding’s, you get the best out of your buck with affordable prices just a little over a hundred pesos.

Find them at Block 3 Lot 10 Pacita Ave., San Vicente, San Pedro, Laguna. They also have branches in other parts of Laguna, Cavite, and Muntinlupa.

Kambingan ni Apong

Don’t have time to go all the way to Ilocos? Kambingan ni Apong is here to save the day! Serving authentic Ilocano food and other classic all-time Filipino favorites, the store serves a variety of kambing (goat) dishes like Kampukan, Kilawin Kambing, Sinampalukang Kambing, Adobong Kambing, and more.

They also serve other Filipino classics like Binawang na Crispy Pata, Boneless Garlic Chicken, and Sizzling Sisig, with a price range of P170 to P650. It’s the perfect place for a chillnuman session, too!

The restaurant is along 61 Pacita Ave. Pacita Complex 1, San Pedro, Laguna. Its store hours are from 11 am to 10 pm. They are also open for delivery and pick-up.

Phad Thai

If you’re looking for something new and Southeast Asian, Phad Thai is the place to be! Phad Thai serves authentic Thai food made by Chef Anchee from Thailand.

Some of its specialities include the classic Pad Thai and fresh spring rolls, and other Thai delicacies like Thom Yum Khung (Sour Soup Shrimp), Kai Tod (Fried Chicken Wings), Phad Khung (Buttered Shrimp), Phad Pu (Crab with Curry), and Yam Thale (Seafood Salad). The prices are also easy on the wallet, ranging from P85 to P519.

The store is located at Macaria Drive corner Athletic Drive, Pacita Complex, Halang, Biñan, and they are also available for delivery or pick-up.

Hygge Restaurant

Priding itself in being a place for its customers “to enjoy life’s simple pleasures,” Hygge is perfect for date night with your loved ones with its minimalist theme and cozy interiors. The restaurant gives customers an experience reminiscent of a fine-dining restaurant with its wide array of choices for each course.

Customers are given choices for breakfast meals, appetizers, soups, salads, steaks and roasts, rice meals, Italian-flavored pizzas and pasta, sushi, and rice meals, alongside its vast options for alcoholic beverages. A little bonus for the fur parents out there: they also have a pet menu just for your fur babies! Although the food can get quite pricey, with rates falling in between the P400 to P1,500 range, the price is worth it for the memorable experience.

Find Hygge Restaurant at Unit 5A-1 G/F Bldg. Rosario Commerical Lane, Rosario Avenue, Rosario Complex, San Pedro City. Aside from its physical store, they also allow customers to have their food picked up or delivered, as long as it is within a 5-km radius.

Cafe Pepita

Need a break from the city and in need of comfortable silence? Cafe Pepita, a quaint little café inside a gift shop, is sure to give you the peace that you yearn for with its private and cozy ambience.

With food to match the warm atmosphere, the store serves a variety of comfort food – from classic sandwiches, fish and chips, to handcrafted coffee, pastas, and pastries. The prices of the food are between P50 to P300, so it definitely won’t break the bank.

The store is located in Blk 1 Lot 59 Unit C, Macaria Ave, Phase 3B, Brgy. San Francisco. You can also order directly from the store for delivery on Wednesday-Sunday from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Wing Bites

Wing Bites is known for its unlimited chicken wings that come in different flavors. Customers can choose from the following flavors: Classic, Honey Barbeque, Parmigiano, Teriyaki, Fire Cracker, Soda Pop, and Buffalo, among many others. You can get their all-in unlimited chicken wings at just P310.

Visit them at 0018 Sto. Rosario Main Ave., Rosario Complex Subd., San Vicente, right beside Villa Olympia. The store is open from 11 am to 9 pm everyday. The chicken joint also has branches all over Laguna, Cavite, and Muntinlupa, as well as Quezon City and Cebu City.

Aya’s Bulalohan

For families who want to bond over homemade food without the hassle of preparing the food yourself, Aya’s Bulalohan is the place to visit. The family-style restaurant serves classic Filipino favorites at an affordable price without sacrificing quality. Aside from its classic bulalo, the store also offers grilled dishes like Garlic Liempo, Binusog na Pusit, and Pork Tenga, as well as other bagnet and inasal dishes. The prices are between P100 to P290.

Aya’s Bulalohan is at 36 Macaria Ave. Pacita Complex 1, San Pedro, which is near Barangay Hall, Pacita 1. They are open from Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 12 midnight. Should you be too lazy to dine in, the store is also open for deliveries via foodpanda, Lalamove, or customer pick-up.

Borrowed Oven

Nothing beats the comfort of homemade pastries and goodies, whether it be for your kids or for yourself! Borrowed Oven is a small business based in San Pedro that serves fresh and tasty cookies and cheesecakes. The cookies come in different flavors: the classic Chocolate Chunks and Walnuts, Oatmeal, Raisins, and Walnuts, Chunky Peanut Butter, and Chunky Chocolate and Peanut Butter.

You can order the cookies in three sizes: the Big Bro for when you feel like having a giant cookie, the Mid Bro for when your appetite is just right, and the Lil Bro for bite-sized goodness. The store also offers Mini Burnt Blueberry Cheesecakes and Cranberry and Walnut Cheesecake Soft Cookies.

Have the best goodies in town for only P105 to P175. Though there is no physical store yet, they are open for deliveries within San Pedro and even outside of San Pedro via TokTok.

Nelly’s Angus Tapsihan

Nelly’s Angus Tapsihan is made for anyone on the go who wants a quick but yummy meal. The store serves goto, pares, and tapsilog, as well as other silog dishes all at a reasonable price between P90 to P150.

The store is located along 17 Macaria Ave. Pacita Complex 1, San Pedro, which is near Barangay Hall, Pacita 1. They are also open for delivery via foodpanda or pick-up.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to finally take that trip to San Pedro, and make memorable moments with good food to match! – Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.