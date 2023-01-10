Noma to reinvent Michelin-starred restaurant as new food ‘lab’

NOMA'S RENE REDZEPI. Rene Redzepi, the head chef of Noma in Copenhagen, talks during an interview with Reuters at Noma at Mandarin Oriental Tokyo February 10, 2015.

'In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab – a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors,' Noma says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Noma will close as a full-time restaurant in 2025, with the $505 per head foodie favorite focusing on pop-ups and innovation instead in order to secure a long-term future.

With three Michelin stars, Copenhagen’s Noma was established in 2003 by Danish chef Rene Redzepi and is renowned for its avant-garde approach to Nordic cuisine, topping the rankings of the world’s best restaurants several times.

“In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab – a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors,” Noma said in a posting announcing the move on its website.

“Our goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food,” said Noma, whose name is a play on the Danish words “nordisk mad”, meaning “Nordic food”.

Reservations for a table at Noma, which is serving its Game and Forest Season menu until February 18 at a cost of 3,500 Danish crowns ($505) per person, were hard to come by even before the announcement of its new “Noma 3.0” incarnation.

“We will still serve guests in Copenhagen for shorter seasons, and through pop-ups, but the details are still to be worked out,” a spokesperson for Noma told Reuters. – Rappler.com