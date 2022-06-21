Try Peach Mango Pie ice cream made with Butter Coconut cookies

The Lost Bread uses Monde Nissin's famous Butter Coconut Cookies for its new Peach Mango Pie and Buko Pie ice cream flavors!

MANILA, Philippines – Craving your favorite childhood snacks? Local ice cream shop The Lost Bread has just returned with another blast from the past in the form of their new Peach Mango Pie and Buko Pie ice cream flavors loaded with Monde Nissin’s classic Butter Coconut Cookies!

The Peach Mango Pie flavor consists of a smooth concoction of mango ice cream, infused with honey and peaches, and topped off with graham bits and crushed Nissin Butter Coconut Cookies. With this creamy, sweet treat, you’ll really taste the sweet-tangy profiles of the mangoes and peaches right away.

The Buko Pie flavor goes down a simpler route with the classic mixture of coconut ice cream and macapuno, mixed in with a generous serving of crushed Nissin Butter Coconut Cookies for texture. The creamy, distinct taste of coconut is very prominent here!

Both flavors are available for P250 per pint from any of The Lost Bread’s physical stores as well as on its website for pick-up and delivery. The Lost Bread also offers same-day delivery from Mondays to Saturdays within Metro Manila. Just be sure to place your orders before 4 pm. – Steph Arnaldo and Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.