These 3 local restos are among Asia’s Top 50 Pizzas for 2022

Mamma mia! Can you guess if your favorite Metro Manila pizzerias made it to the list?

MANILA, Philippines – Ever wondered where you can eat the best pizzas in the world? Italy-based online guidebook 50 Top Pizzas has included Filipino restaurants Crosta Pizzeria, Wildflour Italian, and a mano as part of the best pies you can get in the Asia Pacific!

On Monday, August 8, the awards night of the “Guide To The Best Pizzerias in the World” at The Peninsula, Bangkok ranked Crosta Pizzeria in 32nd, Wildflour Italian in 38th, and a mano in 48th place. Australia, South Yarra’s 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar was hailed as number one in the Asia-Pacific region.

Crosta Pizzeria, established in 2017 by Ingga Cabangon Chua and Tommy Woudwyk, tops the Filipino restaurants on the list. The Poblacion favorite is famous for its premium sourdough pizza with its signature charred crunchy crust and soft middle.

The artisanal studio offers a varied menu of Detroit and Sicilian Pizzas, as well as worthy vegan options. Aside from round doughs, you can also get your pizza in a square, or even in a star shape!

Wildflour Italian, a branch of Wildflour Café + Bakery, opened in 2019 in Bonifacio Global City with a menu of freshly-made pizzas made in its wood-fired oven. The establishment uses a fresh selection of ingredients which are 90% Europe-imported for its best-selling special Asparagus & Prosciutto, Frutti di Mare, and N’duja Sausage flavors.

Also bringing home the One to Watch 2022 – Solania Award is a mano of Rockwell, Makati. The restaurant, established by Amado Forés in 2019, is known for its Napoli-style pizzas using authentic Italian ingredients. Led by its philosophical name a mano meaning “by hand,” hand-crafted pizzas are fired up in its Napoli-style brick pizza ovens. The Carbonara Pizza, Potato Ricotta Pizza, and Pizza Siciliana are among the favorites on the menu.

In choosing the awardees, 50 Top Pizzas taps voters and experts in each region of the Asia Pacific to scout restaurants not just for their pizza, but for their overall dining experience. Establishments were critiqued according to food quality, service, wine, decor, overall ambiance, and wait time.

“The guide [50 Top Pizza] does not have ideological principles; it is inspired by the concept of excellence in the broad sense but favors those who use products from the local territory or seasonal ingredients,” the international group shared on their website.

“With an appreciation for sustainability, it also favors establishments that, regardless of style, have a precise pizza design project that is realized, with consistency and without following the trends of the moment,” they added.

A constituent of the 50 Top Italy group, 50 Top Pizza started in 2017 as a free online guidebook helmed by gastronomic specialists who seek the best pizzerias in Italy and around the globe. Besides the Top 50 for the Asia-Pacific region list, the body also ranked and gave special awards to spots in Europe, the US, and Italy. – Rappler.com