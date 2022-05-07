Food
Try Popeyes’ new ‘fluffy pancakes’ with fried chicken

PANCAKES. Popeyes launches the new Fluffy Pancakes on its menu.

Popeyes Philippines

Here's a new breakfast option, especially if you're a fan of the sweet-salty combo!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a fan of sweet-salty combinations and also obsessed with breakfast food, Popeyes has a new offering that’s inspired by the fluffy Japanese soufflé pancake trend – the new Fluffy Pancakes!

The Louisiana fried chicken chain released the breakfast option starting April 28, featuring a stack of thick, jiggly, soft, and pillowy pancakes that are served with maple syrup on the side. The sweet and buttery pancakes can be enjoyed on their own or as a sweet-savory meal, paired with Popeyes’ crunchy, salty fried chicken thigh fillet and gravy on the side, plus a glass of pineapple juice.

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Sweet tooths can also have it Fluffy Pancake a la Mode style, which includes a chocolate or caramel ice cream sundae served on top.

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes’ new Fluffy Pancakes are available in all branches nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and soon for delivery via website and GrabFood. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com

