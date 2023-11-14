PSA! Two Seasons Boracay’s Four-Cheese Pizza is now in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two Seasons Boracay's famed Oyster Sisig is also in town!

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no need to fly to Boracay to get your Two Seasons fix, because the restaurant’s iconic Four-Cheese Pizza and Oyster Sisig are now available in Metro Manila!

No more FOMO. Grab a bite of this delectable goodness only at ITMIRO,” restaurant ITMIRO Oyster Bar & Kitchen posted on Facebook. ITMIRO is located at 656 Boni Avenue, Mandaluyong City.

The Four-Cheese Pizza – the famed thin-crust pie that has blue, cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses – costs P695 for the 10” size and P930 for the 12″. The equally famous, sizzling hot Oyster Sisig made from chopped Aklan oysters, onion, pepper, and mayonnaise, topped with egg costs P475 per order.

Other items on ITMIRO’s menu include baked mussels, Hawaiian garlic shrimp, fresh/baked/omelette oysters, and thin-crust pizzas pepperoni, garlic shrimp, and mushroom pizzas, steak topped fried rice, spaghettini, and other appetizers and mains.

ITMIRO is open Sundays to Wednesdays (4 pm to 12 am) and Thursdays to Saturdays (4 pm to 2 am).

Two Seasons Boracay – which operates as a resort and beachfront restaurant – first opened its doors in 2007 on Station 1 of Boracay Island. – Rappler.com