Bon appetit, furbabies! These spots in Metro Manila offer specialized pet menus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pets can also enjoy a meal when you're out and about – from pizza and pasta, to cake and wine!

As fur parents, we try to spend a lot of time with our pets as much as possible. We include them in our travels and staycations, and would prefer bringing them to work too, if we’re allowed.

It’s such a relief then that a lot of establishments now are becoming more pet-friendly. We can now bring our furbabies to malls for shopping, and to cafés to catch up with friends.

Nonetheless, only a select few hotels, restaurants, and cafés have specialized menus for pets. More often than not, we have to bring snacks for our pets or sneak them scraps under the table. But since we fur parents are getting hearty meals of our own, shouldn’t our pets also get their own treats?

We’ve rounded up a number of places that not only welcome pets, but also cater specialized menus for them.

Whole Pet Kitchen Deli and Bark-ery

As one of the pioneers in the natural pet food and treat industry in the Philippines, Whole Pet Kitchen has been making healthy pet food since 2011.

According to their website, all ingredients and methods used to manufacture their pet food is “human-grade, minimally processed, and made with safe, healthy ingredients.”

Pet cats can choose among their salmon and fiber fischuits, tuna and fiber fischuits, and su-purrb salmon muffins, while pet dogs can enjoy beefy biscotti, chicken and veggie muffins, banana oat muffins, and cheese and chamomile biscuits.

Whole Pet Kitchen also knows how to make celebrations for your pet extra special as they offer party cupcakes with veggie frostings, cakes, beef and liver risotto, and the Jack’s Lasagna party treat, among others.

But what makes Whole Pet Kitchen even more special is that they also have items that are grain-free and for pets with sensitive skin. In fact, fur parents can also customize their food options depending on their pets’ diet and health issues.

Initially, their location in San Juan City also accepted dine-in customers. But now, it operates as an outlet where fur parents can order and take out pet food.

Puppy’s Kitchen

Located in Eastwood, Quezon City, this newly-opened pet-friendly café has over 15 offerings for your beloved dogs and cats. From cookies and pizzas, to chicken and cakes, you and your furbabies can enjoy a range of choices for both of your meals.

They have snacks such as pup oreos for pets with meat allergies and beef liver chip muffins for pets who have to maintain a diet. They also have a wide offering of dried jerky treats, like chicken gizzard jerky, chicken tenderloin jerky, and chicken feet jerky, that are made from all-natural ingredients.

Puppy’s Kitchen really knows how to spice up their pet menu! They have a Jerry Cheesecake that looks like a cheesecake but is filled with pumpkin, a chicken pizza, and a sweet wine made specifically for pets! Talk about fancy!

Westin Manila

If your pets need extra pampering, bring them to Westin Manila and enjoy the hotel’s A La Bark Menu. Although you need to make a reservation first before taking your pet out on a date, trust us that the level-up feast for your pets is worth it!

Crafted by the hotel’s culinary team who are pet owners as well, Westin Manila’s A La Bark Menu is made with fresh and healthy ingredients.

Among its menu options include the Bibimbark, which has braised salmon, pumpkin, sesame, and corn, and the Tzushi, sushi-inspired bites that have carrots and scrambled eggs.

And if your pet has a sweet tooth, they can definitely enjoy the Baker’s Pupcake and Icy Fruit Pups for dessert!

The Wallflower Café

At the Wallflower Café in Alabang Town Center, pets are not only allowed, but they can enjoy a pet-friendly drink, too!

So while you and your friends are catching up over coffee and milk tea, make sure to buy a puppucino and pumpkin treats for your pets, too!

Paw Club

A one-stop shop for owners and pets, Paw Club Phlippines in Pasay City is a café, hotel, and grooming salon for your pets.

You can take your pets to Paw Club for their pampering and veterinary services, and reward them with yummy treats once they’re done.

For their pet menu, they have mooncake treats that are available in tuna or liver with pumpkin filling, pasta with meatballs, and cakes!

Scout’s Honor

You might have sampled the various cookie offerings of Scout’s Honor – from the macadamia to the cranberry oatmeal. But did you know that your furry friends can also enjoy a pack of pet-safe cookies?

Scout’s Honor’s doggie cookies are made with natural pumpkin, peanut butter, eggs, and whole wheat flour. No sugar and salt was also added, making it perfectly safe for your pets.

Which of these treats are you taking home for your pet? – Rappler.com