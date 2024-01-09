Cherry on top! Get 3 kilos of cherry tomatoes for P399 from Benguet farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – This deal is ripe for the picking!

Socio-agricultural enterprise Rural Rising, or RuRi for short, is once again knocking on our hearts to help out our local farmers looking for buyers for their homegrown produce – this time, it’s farmers from Benguet looking to sell 3 kilos of ripe cherry tomatoes for just P399.

In a post, RuRi shared the story of Carmen, a farmer from Tublay, Benguet: “Carmen is not asking for much, only enough money to pay the debt that planting this incurred (balik puhunan). Such is the situation of our farmers that they no longer hope to make an income on time and tiredness. It is very hard to understand why this sad situation has become the norm.”

“How happy will Carmen be if she actually makes a profit on her cherries? Very.”

As of writing, there are over 90 kilos of cherry tomatoes still available for order.

The dispatch date for Benguet’s best is yet to be announced, but buyers can pick up their items at any of RuRi’s three locations in Quezon City, Mandaluyong, and Muntinlupa City.

RURI CENTRAL – G/F Tower 1, Avida Towers Centera, EDSA cor. Reliance Street, Mandaluyong

RURI NORTH – 22 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City

RURI SOUTH – Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa

Rural Rising is a social enterprise established in 2020 that aims to empower Filipino farmers through agri-entrepreneurship, bridging the gap from farm to table by securing buyers for local produce through the power of online media.

RuRi posts a weekly “help list” where buyers can support farmers in need from certain provinces, with this week’s entries including cabbage, brown rice, and crab cactus. – Rappler.com