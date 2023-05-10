Get 2 kilos of strawberries from Benguet farmers for P999

Check out this berry good deal, right in time for Mother's Day!

MANILA, Philippines – Social enterprise Rural Rising (RuRi) is holding a Strawberry Rescue Buy of half a ton of “mommy berries!” The hand-picked strawberries are from the farmers of Madaymen, Benguet.

“There’s literal tons of demand for STRAWBERRIES in Baguio City. Every baker with an oven and her mother wants some, and every strawberry farmer is happy, and rightly so,” RuRi wrote, announcing the snap buy on Wednesday, May 10, a few days before Mother’s Day.

RuRi is selling two kilos of mixed-size strawberries (baby, mixed, biggish) for only P999, indicating that there is no price increase even if there’s peak demand for strawberries. “In fact, there’s a price decrease. The regular price is P1,200,” they said.

Metro Manila customers can place their orders via their website. Pick-up points are at RuRi Central in Avida Towers Centera, Reliance Street, Mandaluyong City; RuRi House at 72 Maayusin Street, UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City; and RuRi South at Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

RuRi regularly hosts rescue buys of produce from various provinces. In January, RuRi also sold jumbo strawberries from Benguet at P599 per kilo. – Rappler.com