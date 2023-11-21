San Juan café Granville Coffee closes after 3 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Granville San Juan, the well-loved cozy neighborhood coffee shop, permanently closed its doors on Monday, November 20 after three years of service.

Granville’s owners cited “rising operational costs and an unexpected increase in rent from the landlord” as their main reasons for closing down their first and only branch, which opened “during the challenging times of the pandemic.”

“We [were] determined to provide a safe haven for our community, a place to find comfort in a cup of coffee, and a warm smile even behind our masks,” they wrote, thanking everyone who was part of their journey.

“As we close our doors, we reflect on the countless memories created within these walls — the conversations over steaming cups of coffee, the proposals, heartaches, laughter, tears, successes, failures. Your stories have become our stories, and for that, we are eternally grateful,” they added.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey. Until we meet again, may your cups be full and your hearts caffeinated!”

Aside from their wide range of coffee, Granville San Juan also served craft beer and comfort food. The coffee shop was also a pet-friendly establishment, as seen in their documentation of furry friends via their Puppers of Granville account. – Rappler.com