Enjoy Scoop-All-You-Can ice cream from Papa Diddi’s for P350 on July 14

ICE CREAM. Papa Diddi's is holding a Scoop All You Can promo on July 14.

Happy National Ice Cream Day! How many ice cream scoops can you stack in one cup?

MANILA, Philippines – Papa Diddi’s Handcrafted Ice Cream is bringing back its Scoop All You Can event in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 14!

On Monday, July 10, the ice cream shop announced the cool news and that sign-ups for the limited slots have been opened and can be accessed through the QR codes posted on Papa Diddi’s Facebook page.

For P350 a head, customers get to stack as many ice cream scoops as they can into a single 220cc Papa Diddi’s cup. Participants only have to present a valid ID at the branch and on their schedule of choice after securing their slots and payments online.

Scoop All You Can will be available at Papa Diddi’s branches in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, and along Maginhawa Street, Quezon City, from 10 am to 5 pm. The last time Papa Diddi’s held a Scoop All You Can event was in 2019.

Papa Diddi’s is a homegrown artisanal ice cream shop that offers handcrafted dairy-free ice cream and carabao’s milk-based ice cream, mixed with locally-sourced ingredients. The brand sells at 168 Maginhawa Street, Eastwood Mall, SM Air Makati, and Sweet Origins Maginhawa, where its ice cream cakes are also available. – Rappler.com