No ‘mo mojos? Shakey’s clarifies mojos shortage

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve also been noticing a lack of Shakey’s famous mojos, you are not alone.

Apparently, there has been a mojos shortage in most branches nationwide for the past few months, and Shakey’s Philippines clarified on Facebook that they’ve been “working really hard to get [us] mo’ mojos.”

Because the absence of the pizza chain’s beloved potato snack is due to “global supply constraints,” Shakey’s said that they have been – and will continue to be – serving mojo-flavored fries as a substitute. It’s your typical crispy French fries, heavily coated in a similar blend of spices and flavorings.

“It’s not the same as the one-of-a kind mojos, but we think you will enjoy them too,” Shakey’s added, thanking everyone for their understanding.

The mojo-flavored fries can be ordered by the bucket with dips, or as a side to Shakey’s set meals, fried chicken, or pizza for dine-in, take-out, or delivery.

Shakey’s mojos shortage follows other fast food chains in 2022, such McDonald’s Philippines, which stopped serving medium, large, and BFF fries in April because of a limited fry supply due to the “global freight crisis.” In October, the fries’ bigger sizes returned to the menu. – Rappler.com