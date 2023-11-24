Brewing soon! Singapore’s Common Man Coffee Roasters opening in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The all-day brunch café is opening its first branch this December!

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for another brunch and coffee spot to hit soon? Watch out for Singapore’s Common Man Coffee Roasters (CMCR) – it’s opening its first branch in Metro Manila this December!

The all-day brunch concept and specialty coffee roaster will be located at the center of Makati City’s business district, at The Restaurants in Ayala Triangle Gardens.

According to the local franchise, CMCR will bring Singapore’s “elevated cafe experience” to the city, which includes specialty grade coffee, award-winning brunch recipes, and beautiful interiors to match.

FRESH BREWS. CMCR is known for both classic and unconventional brews and blends. Photo from Common Man Coffee Roasters Philippines

The comfortable space is described to have a “landscape of greenery” as its interiors, with wide, open windows, natural wood furniture, and enough al fresco seating for both group and solo diners.

ICED LATTE. There are iced beverages on the menu too. Photo from Common Man Coffee Roasters Philippines

CMCR is known for its medium-roasted coffee of different profiles – from fruity and nutty to chocolatey – and its rotation of single origin offerings and blends. Aside from the classic coffee selection, CMCR also offers sweeter options, such as the best-selling Nitro Oat Honey Latte.

COMMON MAN FULL BREAKFAST. Scrambled eggs, sourdough toast, and a variety of meats and beans make for a filling brunch. Photo from Common Man Coffee Roasters Philippines

CMCR’s brunch options – made from both local and internationally sourced ingredients – include the Common Man Full Breakfast, with egg, artisanal sourdough, meats, and greens; the Common Man Veggie Wonderland, which replaces bacon and sausage for avocado; and a spin on Eggs Benedict, using braised beef brisket. CMCR also has pastries and desserts on the menu, such as the Not Your Common Chocolate Cake.

MUSHROOM AVOCADO TOAST. Vegetarian options are also available. Photo from Common Man Coffee Roasters Philippines

CMCR started “championing specialty coffee and the best brunch in Asia” in Singapore in 2013, and now has branches in Malaysia.

Its key partners are Five Senses Coffee Australia and the Singapore-based Spa Esprit Group, which is also behind Tiong Bahru Bakery. Tiong Bahru Bakery is being brought to the Philippines by Jollibee Foods Corporation as well. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com