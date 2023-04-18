PSA chocoholics! Starbucks has new Belgian Chocolate Latte, Frappuccino, Cold Brew on menu

MANILA, Philippines – Indulgent Belgian chocolate is the star ingredient of Starbucks Philippines’ new summer beverages, available from April 18 to June 5, 2023 in stores nationwide.

The Belgium Chocolate Latte combines rich Belgium chocolate sauce with Starbucks’ signature coffee frappuccino, topped with chocolate crushed shells, chocolate whipped cream, and mocha sauce. It’s available hot or iced in tall (P190), grande (P205), and venti (P220) sizes.

The new Belgium Chocolate Frappuccino comes in the same sizes and prices, but blends chocolate sauce, coffee, and Belgium chocolate shavings for texture. It’s topped with chocolate whipped cream and more Belgium chocolate shavings. This is also available as cream-based.

The Belgium Chocolate Nitro Cold Brew combines sweetened smooth coffee and a chocolate cream topping, dusted with Belgium chocolate shavings. It comes iced in tall (P210) and grande (P225) sizes.

Care for something fruity? Starbucks introduces the new Cantaloupe Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage – melon syrup blended with milk and ice, as well as a green-colored melon powder for pizzazz. It’s topped with whipped cream, cantaloupe sauce drizzle, and melon chunks. It costs P190, P205, and P220 for the three sizes, respectively.

Also on the fruity menu is the new Okayama Peach Apple Cold Brew, mixing peach apple sauce and lemonade, infused with cold brew.

There’s are also two new main Starbucks Refreshers: the Strawberry Acai with Lemonade – real fruit juices of strawberry and acai, mixed with real strawberry and lemonade; and the Pink Drink with Strawberry Acai made with coconut milk. Both drinks are available iced at P170, P185, and P200. – Rappler.com