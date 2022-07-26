Drink pink! Starbucks adds Pink Drink, Strawberry Açai with Lemonade to menu

MANILA, Philippines – You can never go wrong with a little pink! To send off the summer season, Starbucks is launching a variety of new pretty-in-pink strawberry drinks and pastries starting Tuesday, July 26!

The new caffeine-infused Starbucks Refreshers line introduces the Strawberry Açaí with Lemonade, and the Pink Drink with Strawberry Açaí that are giving us trendy Barbie-core aesthetics.

Strawberry Açaí with Lemonade combines real fruit juice of the berries and real strawberry slices, balanced with the zing of lemonade.

Its creamy counterpart Pink Drink is made of coconut milk, also mixed with real fruit juice and strawberry slices. Both drinks contain caffeine and are only available in the iced variant.

These sweet coolers are available in sizes Tall (P165), Grande (P180), or Venti (P195).

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE CHEESECAKE. Photo courtesy of Starbucks PH

If you’re looking for a matching dessert, try the Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake (P220/slice) –this citrusy cheesecake is swirled with strawberry puree and topped with cream and fruit.

The coffee chain is also bringing back its crowd-favorite Oatmilk Cocoa Series, featuring the oatmilk-espresso tandem popular with the lactose-intolerant. The series features the Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato (P205-P235), available in hot and iced, and the cold Oatmilk Cocoa Frappuccino topped with a plant-based whipped cream (P195-P225).

OATMILK COCOA SERIES. Photo courtesy of Starbucks PH

Starbucks also offers a variety of new pastries and sandwiches, like the Chocolate Cherrific Cake (P250/slice), Chunky Monkey Chocolate Cookie (P95), Chocochip Brownie (P55), Meatless and Eggless Breakfast Sandwich (P150), Banana Chocolate Cream Pudding (P125), and Fusilli Meatless Bolognese (P195).

Starbucks’ new summer-ender drinks and pastries are available in all Starbucks stores nationwide. They’re also available for delivery via GrabFood and foodpanda (prices will vary). – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.