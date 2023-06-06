Sweet! Starbucks has new Honeycomb Salted Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade

Which one are you trying first?

MANILA, Philippines – It’s still summer szn at Starbucks, because the coffee chain has released another set of new summer drinks and returning favorites, available starting June 6 to July 24, 2023.

Coming in sweet is the new Honeycomb Salted Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino, which features honeycomb toppings with caramel drizzle, combined with oat milk. Coffee and cream-based variants are available in three sizes and cost P220, P235, and P250, respectively.

Its latte counterpart comes in the same sizes and prices, but blends the salted caramel flavor with Starbucks’ oat milk latte. It’s topped with whipped cream and crunchy honeycomb. The latte variant is available hot or iced in all three sizes.

Another refreshing option is the Dragon Drink with Mango Dragonfruit. This magenta beverage combines mango and dragonfruit juice together with coconut milk, and costs P175, P190, and P205.

The tropical-inspired Mango Dragonfruit with Lemonade combines lemonade, mango, and dragonfruit flavors, containing real fruit juice and bits of mango and red dragonfruit. It comes in tall (P175), grande (P190), and venti (P205) sizes. Both drinks contain caffeine and are only available in the iced variant.

The new Brown Sugar Soymilk Iced Shaken Espresso is a hand-shaken espresso layered with plant-based milk and brown sugar syrup. It’s available only in an iced variant and comes in three sizes, tall (P185), grande (P200) and venti (P215).

The summer menu also offers new pastries and sandwiches, like the Chocolatine (P170) and the Shortbread Cookies (P70), as well as plant-based and vegan-friendly options like the Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf (P85/slice), Pan Fried Pork Bun (P115) and the Sinless Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake (P275/slice).

All items are available in all Starbucks stores nationwide or via GrabFood, foodpanda, or Pick.A.Roo. –Rappler.com