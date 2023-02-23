Nuts about pistachio? Starbucks adds Pistachio White Chocolate drinks to menu

MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks’ newest beverages are sure to put a spring in your step! The coffee chain, in time for the Springtime collection, launched the new Pistachio White Chocolate Macchiato and Frappuccino beverages, available in all branches starting Tuesday, February 21.

PISTACHIO WHITE CHOCOLATE. Photo from Starbucks Philippines

The Pistachio White Chocolate Macchiato combines espresso with salty-sweet pistachio white chocolate chunks and pistachio drizzle, creating a sweet, creamy, and nutty coffee drink. It is available in hot and iced forms, and costs P185 (tall), P200 (grande), and P215 (venti).

The Pistachio White Chocolate Frappuccino is also offered as a cold blended beverage for the same price points as the macchiato.

SPRINGTIME PASTRIES. Photo from Starbucks Philippines

Pair Starbucks’ spring-themed snacks and drinks together for the full-bloom experience! The Sakura Doughnut glazed with floral pink chocolate ganache (P75) returns to the menu, as well as other favorites like the Napoleones (P125) and Takoyaki Bun (P135).

Starbucks’ seasonal beverages are available for a limited time only for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo (prices will vary). – Rappler.com