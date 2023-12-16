Kain na! Here are the top 3 ‘food trip cities’ to visit in the PH, according to Agoda

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Can you guess which local cities are the 'tastiest travel destinations' for travelers?

MANILA, Philippines – With the UNESCO Creative Cities Network recently declaring Iloilo City as a Creative City for Gastronomy, it comes as no surprise that Iloilo City is considered the jumping point for three other “Tastiest Travel Destinations,” according to travel booking platform Agoda.

The platform released 2023’s top three food trip cities – as well as a proposed itinerary for each – that are recommended for both local and foreign cuisine-centric travelers looking to explore the Philippines’ best gastronomical and tourist destinations.

Roxas City in Capiz

Considered the country’s seafood capital, Roxas City offers the freshest squid and oysters, as well as dried fish.

Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the local fisherfolk’s sustainable livelihoods and practices, and the Palina Greenbelt Ecopark is a good place to start – it educates on provincial sea protection, while also serving the freshest catch of the day on a floating cottage.

Aside from seafood, Roxas City also takes pride in Pinoy street food; head to Maragtas Street Food Market every Friday afternoon! The market serves flavored balut, pork and chicken barbecue, and creative versions of empanada, turon, and lumpia, enjoyed with sweet, sour, and spicy dipping sauces.

Agoda also recommends taking a visit to the Immaculate Conception Metropolitan Cathedral and the Provincial Capitol to learn more about the city’s rich heritage and history.

Davao City

The King City of the South takes pride in its kinilaw, otherwise known as the Philippine ceviche. Locals recommend Luz Kinilaw and Inihaw Place, where their kinilaw makes use of tuna, coconut vinegar, and native Davaoeño spices.

Meanwhile, sweet tooths can indulge in Davao’s export-quality native fruits such as the sweet and custardy durian and the juicy pomelo good enough to take boxes of it back home. Malagos Chocolate Factory and Museum is a must-visit, providing tours and chocolate-making sessions to get tourists familiar with the process of creating world-class chocolate.

When in Davao, tourists accompany their gastronomical journeys with trips to the Philippine Eagle Center, multiple beaches, and the city’s greenery of hills and forests.

Angeles City in Pampanga

Meat lovers must take a trip to Angeles City, where the world-famous sisig originates from. Aling Lucing Sisig offers a smokier and grilled version of the classic Kapampangan dish, while Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy is best for those who like their sisig extra crispy.

Once all filled up, take a stop at the Holy Rosary Parish Church and Museo Ning Angeles to reconnect with the city’s Spanish roots and discover more about its rich and vibrant culture and local community!

In November, Agoda released the top 3 travel destinations of single Filipino travelers: Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo, respectively. – Rappler.com