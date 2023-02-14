Go bananas! Turon and maruya among Taste Atlas’ best fried desserts

The two merienda staples make it to the list alongside gulab jamun, churros, and pisang goreng

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fried bananas are having a moment, as turon (deep-fried banana rolls) and maruya (fried banana fritters) are included in the 50 best deep-fried desserts in the world, according to Taste Atlas.

Turon – sugar-dusted bananas rolled with jackfruit in a lumpia wrapper – ranked in 21st place.

The crispy-chewy merienda staple was followed by Indian fried milk dough balls gulab jamun, and bested other fried desserts such as fried ice cream from the United States, malasadas from Portugal, and Timbits from Canada.

Maruya – mashed banana mixed with batter and deep-fried – came in 36th place. It ranked nine places above the popular US dessert funnel cake.

Interestingly enough, the top spot was also taken by a fried banana dish: Indonesia’s pisang goreng.

Rounding out the top ten best rated fried desserts are Germany’s quarkbällchen, Argentina’s pastelitos criollos, Greece’s fouskakia, Austria’s krapfen, Peru’s picarones, Italy’s bomboloni, portugal’s bola de berlim, Spain’s churros, and Czech Republic’s vdolky.

Taste Atlas is a food database that maps dishes, drinks, ingredients, and restaurants from all over the world. – Rappler.com