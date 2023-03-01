US-based specialty coffee store Blue Bottle is now serving Filipino coffee

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino beans are having a moment as US specialty coffee roasters Blue Bottle serves Philippine-origin coffee for the first time.

Blue Bottle partnered with Kalsada Coffee, which supports Filipino coffee producers and growers. As part of their Philippine set, they’re offering two single origin Filipino coffees, both from Sitio San Roque in Pigtauranan, Bukidnon.

“The Philippines’ newest wave of coffee exploration is shaping the nation into a hub for experimentation. Farmers and producers from the region are finding inspiration in their country’s long history with coffee to reinvigorate the craft. Now microlots like these two from Sitio San Roque are returning the Philippines to coffee exceptionalism,” Blue Bottle said in an Instagram post on March 1.

Meanwhile, Kalsada shared in a March 1 Instagram post that they’ve been sending green bean samples to Blue Bottle since 2018, but were repeatedly rejected while also encouraged by Blue Bottle’s graders to keep improving.

Their coffee finally made the cut in 2022.

“Elevating Philippine specialty coffee by partnering closely with producers has been the center of our work these last nine years. It’s been largely difficult, but every so often, we’re reminded why we do what we do and why we need to keep going,” they said.

“Cheers to our partners in Sitio San Roque led by Alyn and Arnold Libante! This is a win for them and for Philippine coffee,” they said.

Blue Bottle has cafés in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Japan. – Rappler.com