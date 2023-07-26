[WATCH] Food Secrets: Belgium’s national dish – potato fries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You can find fries just about anywhere. But the tastiest ones are probably found in Belgium, where they also serve an important social function. Bon appétit!

This is brought to you by Deutsche Welle

Ask any Belgian about potato fries, and they will likely tell you that theirs is the best in the world.

Fries may look like an easy dish, but Belgians consider theirs like an art form – it’s almost sacred to them.

Watch this video to see how they do it. Bon appétit! – Rappler.com