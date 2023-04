Learn how to make this Argentine street food through this video!

This is brought to you by Deutsche Welle

The Argentinians love their empanadas. These pastries come in a huge variety of flavors. Here’s a recipe for empanadas stuffed with beef for four people.

Ingredients:

430g flour salt

100g butter

100ml water

2 pcs onions

4 pcs spring onions

paprika powder

pepper

chili

430g rumpsteak

1 egg, hard-boiled

50g green olives



Bake in the oven at 200-220ºC for 10 minutes.

– Rappler.com