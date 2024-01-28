Meet your matcha: Where to get the best matcha lattes around Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Whether you enjoy your matcha bitter or creamy, here’s a tried and tested list of where to get some of the best matcha lattes around the metro

MANILA, Philippines – By now, it’s already been established that matcha is an acquired taste. To some, its grassy register may make it difficult to like right off the bat, but to others, including me, it’s one of the best things in the world.

Every time I visit a new cafe, I always go for their matcha latte first before trying out their coffee. It’s become one of my measures for determining whether or not a cafe is worth going back to.

Different types of matcha lattes appeal to different types of matcha drinkers, so whether you enjoy your beverage bitter or you prefer it creamier, here’s a tried and tested list of where to get some of the best matcha lattes around the metro!

Dot Coffee

Price: P120-P130 (hot); P130-P140 (iced)

For those with a sweet tooth, Dot Coffee’s Matcha Latte is for you. Without completely forgoing the iconic bitter aftertaste of good matcha, Dot Coffee offers you the best of both worlds: just the right amount of sweetness coupled with the rich taste of pure matcha.

Dot Coffee currently has nine locations around Metro Manila. Refer to this story highlight to find the branch nearest you.

a.m. espresso mnl

Price: P140

Double matcha? Say less! The Corner House’s beloved a.m. espresso mnl tops its Matcha Latte with a matcha foam cloud to make for a thicker and creamier beverage. The foam on its own is already sweet, so it perfectly complements the strong flavor of the Matcha Latte itself with every sip.

This Matcha Latte is best for those who aren’t particularly fond of the grassy overtone of matcha.

a.m. espresso mnl is situated on the first floor of the Dining Block at The Corner House, P. Guevarra cor. Recto, San Juan City.

Matcha Mama

MATCHA MAMA’S MATCHA LATTES. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Price: P140 (P250 mL)

While Matcha Mama offers a variety of special matcha beverages infused with other unique flavors, their classic Matcha Latte is a great place to start. The matcha flavor has creamy notes to it and is a little more subtle, so this is ideal for those who are just trying matcha for the first time.

Matcha Mama has a pickup option for their main location in Evangelista Avenue, Pasig City. They also have a newly opened physical stall at B1, Mitsukoshi Fresh, Mitsukoshi Mall, BGC, Taguig City.

Niseko Coffee

NISEKO COFFEE’S SAKURA MATCHA LATTE AND MATCHA LATTE. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Price: P190

Niseko Coffee’s matcha is always a vibrant green color. The matcha isn’t overpowered by the milk, which allows the latte to maintain a powerful bitterness to it — great for those who prefer their matcha strong. However, you can opt to have it sweetened.

Niseko Coffee is located in Promenade Mall, Greenhills, San Juan City.

TSUJIRI

Price: P210

Similar to Niseko Coffee, TSUJIRI doesn’t hold back on the matcha in their TSUJIRI Latte. While this is one of the pricier options on the list, this is a suitable choice for those who enjoy the natural bitter aftertaste that pure matcha has.

TSUJIRI has branches in S Maison in Pasay City, SM Aura in Taguig City, Podium in Mandaluyong City, and Greenbelt 5 and Rockwell in Makati City.

Latitude Bean+Bar

LATITUDE BEAN+BAR’S MATCHA OAT LATTE. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Price: P210

Contrary to matcha lattes made with fresh milk, Latitude Bean+Bar’s Matcha Oat Latte elevates the subtle nuttiness there is to matcha. As the Matcha Oat Latte already comes unsweetened, the oat milk is able to strike a balance with the matcha’s natural bitter taste – creating the ultimate matcha experience.

Latitude Bean+Bar is located at 1851 Pilar Hidalgo Lim, Malate, Manila City.

Molly’s Donuts & Brunch Cafe

MOLLY’S DONUTS & BRUNCH CAFE’S UJI MATCHA LATTE. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Price: P135

Made with Uji matcha and steamed milk, Molly’s Donuts & Brunch Cafe’s Uji Matcha Latte is the sweet treat you would get after a long day. This beverage’s powerful and bitter taste of matcha is sweetened with milk and simple syrup, which makes it easy for first-timers and matcha connoisseurs alike to enjoy. But if you’d just like to taste the strong flavor profile of matcha in all its glory, you can also request to forgo the sweetener.

Molly’s Donuts & Brunch Cafe is located at Pioneer Center Supermarket, Pioneer St., cor. United St., Pasig City.

Cooper’s Coffee Haus

COOPER’S COFFEE HAUS’ MATCHA LATTE. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Price: P180 (hot); P190 (iced)

Cooper’s Coffee Haus’ Matcha Latte is made with Uji matcha and milk, and is topped off with thick foam to add to its creaminess. While it definitely falls on the sweeter side, it doesn’t forget to hold on to the earthy notes that matcha itself is so well-liked (and sometimes, disliked) for.

Cooper’s Coffee Haus currently has four branches around Metro Manila: Estancia Mall and Ortigas Home Depot in Pasig City, Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, 7th Avenue in BGC, Taguig City, and EcoOil EDSA along Mandaluyong City.

Which matcha latte are you looking forward to trying? – Rappler.com