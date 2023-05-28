[Kitchen 143] 10 reasons Pilates is the exercise routine for you

My friend Tanya Aguila has been a fitness enthusiast and brand ambassador for several wellness brands ever since I’ve known her. She started One Life Studio 10 years ago, and since then, has consistently delivered a superior service for women, while building a sense of community that is accepting, nurturing, and challenging all at the same time.

Cake for One Life Studio’s Anniversary. Photo by Sara Sarmiento

Shortly after One Life Studio celebrated their 10-year anniversary last week, I was able to sit down with Tanya and pick her brain about why I should make Pilates a habit. Below are her 10 reasons.

The thought of exercising is intimidating.

Because a Pilates routine is customized for every individual, your starting point only depends on you. Specially trained coaches develop a program after assessing where you are in strength and form. Each session is updated based on your progress.

Pilates practitioners from L:R Pam Begre, Chinky Apostol, Leona Panutat, Gin Panlilio, Carmel Villongco, and Deux Bautista come out to support their favorite studio. Photo by Sara Sarmiento

Simple activities cause you to lose your breath.

Pilates teaches you proper breathing techniques, so you can breathe deeper and more effectively when exerting effort or participating in activities that require much movement.

Couple Tanya and Ferds create safe spaces where generations of women can come to center, strengthen, and balance. Photo by Sara Sarmiento



Back pain means bad posture.

Pilates makes you aware of the way you carry and support your body. This awareness translates into you correcting your posture, which is the most common cause of back pain.

No time? No problem.

A Pilates session only runs for about 55 minutes but is effective in activating all muscles of the body. This time-efficient alternative routine is great for busy bees.

Carol Malasig kicks off the celebration by asking Tanya, Leona Panutat, and Karen Millonado to share their Pilates journeys. Photo by Sara Sarmiento



Core exercises are too painful for you.

The key focus during a Pilates session is the core muscles. By carefully executing fundamental exercises with the help of a coach, this routine provides a proper way of strengthening the core.

Exercising makes you feel self-conscious.

A one-on-one Pilates session keeps the focus on yourself and your progress only. The support and guidance of your coach ensures proper form specifically for you, at a pace that is tailor-fit for you.

The studio’s individualized Care Track provides opportunities for injury prevention, strengthening, care after pregnancy and delivery, recovery from injury, and exercise that provides balance. Photo by Sara Sarmiento

You have moved on from intense HIIT sessions.

Pilates is an excellent exercise method that rebuilds muscle without the need for an intense recovery period. It leaves you refreshed, with more energy for the day ahead. And because you build more muscle through strength and conditioning, your metabolism improves, too.

Sweat sesh? No thanks.

Because this form of exercise is gentle enough, you won’t have to worry about dripping with sweat after each workout. Freshening up after each sesh should be easy enough, especially in studios that provide a cool and comfortable temperature setting.

The studio provides proper equipment in a welcoming setting. Photo by MeetKeso

Orthopedic concerns hinder you from exercising.

With clinical Pilates, the principles of physical therapy are integrated into the most effective Pilates exercises. This allows for the benefits of both rehabilitation and exercise.

After a devastating accident that forced Karen Millonado to learn to walk again, she continues to progress and strengthen with the help of the trained physical therapists and skilled Pilates coaches at One Life Studio. Photo by Sara Sarmiento



You get bored quickly.

Pilates is a journey. Through it, you discover the strengths and pain points in your body. Every session supports your growth and challenges you to set new goals. Tracking your progress also provides insight into your body and encourages you to seek what feels good.

Finding women who support you in your journey is always paramount. L-R: Marga Tupaz, One Life Founder and Maven Tanya Aguila, and me. Photo by Sara Sarmiento



Finding a studio that suits your needs and is close to home is the first step to developing a routine that will have long-term benefits. Building strength and improving posture is one of the first changes you will see from consistent practice, but before everything, you need to start moving. – Rappler.com