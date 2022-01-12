Come clean: 6 professional cleaning and disinfection services in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – With all the time that we spend at home nowadays, it’s never been more important to have a clean space.

Not only is a clutter-free, dust-free space more relaxing, but it also keeps allergens and all sorts of disease-bearing organisms at bay. If you’re coming out of COVID isolation or quarantine, a freshly cleaned space makes you feel like your recovery is complete.

Actually cleaning your home, though, is easier said than done. More often than not, it’s best left to the professionals who know exactly what to do to wipe down every stubborn spot and scrub each hard-to-reach corner.

We’ve rounded up a number of professional cleaning services available in Metro Manila below. Here’s a tip before you request a quote or book: make sure you know how many square meters your home or space is (they always ask), and have a date and time in mind already. Also, most cleaning companies ask how many rooms, mattresses, carpets, and sofas need cleaning, so it’d be good to have that information handy before you get in touch.

Busy Bee Cleaning Co

This Instagram-famous cleaning company is a bit on the pricier side, but their cleaners work quickly and efficiently. If you’re after an intensive cleaning, this is the company you call. Their deep cleaning service covers all the nooks and crannies of your space, and also includes a dry vacuum of your beds and mattresses, air purification, cooktop cleaning, and polishing of faucets, sinks, and counters. You also have the option of adding anti-bacterial misting and 3-in-1 germproofing – perfect for post-COVID disinfection. Booking and inquiries can be done by contacting +639171748158. Check out their website to know more.

Master Clean

If the dirtiest thing in your home is the couch, Quezon City-based Master Clean might be the service for you. They offer condo and general cleaning but specialize in deep cleaning beds, couches, and carpets. Booking can be done via text at 09279117666, and you can check out their Facebook page for the (extremely satisfying) before and after photos of couches and mattresses they’ve cleaned.

Cleaning Lady PH

Cleaning Lady offers surface cleaning, deep cleaning, post-COVID, and post-construction packages at affordable rates (starting at P549/1.5 hours for condo cleaning).They use their own line of cleaning agents that are supposedly eco-friendly, including their signature room sprays that previous customers have raved about. Based on their website, they also service spaces in La Union and Cebu. Booking can be done on their website.

Happy Helpers

Happy Helpers’ main services is deep cleaning – which includes a full sweep and wipe-down of every corner, plus sanitizing and basic disinfection. On top of that, clients can opt for add-on services like aircon cleaning, upholstery cleaning, steam cleaning, air sanitation, fogging disinfection, and, for post-COVID, disinfection via the Sanondaf system (a contact-free disinfection solution that apparently kills 99.9% viruses, bacteria, mold, and other germs). They also offer weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly subscription if you want your home cleaned on the regular. Booking can be done on their website or via 09567445415.

Lemon Cleaners

This homegrown cleaning service has been around since 2014, and while they offer a slate of cleaning services (including post-construction cleaning and virus disinfection), their forte is general cleaning for condos and homes – perfect for periodic maintenance if your house isn’t especially dirty, but could do with a refresh. Their service includes a team of cleaners (one or more, depending on the size of the place), use of equipment and tools, and cleaning materials. Booking can be done via text at 09453176283. For more information, check out their website.

Captain Cleaners

Recommended by clients for their professional and thorough staff, Captain Cleaners promises to clean and polish surfaces to a high shine through their deep cleaning package. They also offer a home and office housekeeping service, which is a regular basic cleaning of your space per month. They even have a clothes ironing service, if that’s something you need help with. You can book a package on their website, or by contacting +639171432373 or +639206337129. – Rappler.com