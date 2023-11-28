LOOK: What to expect from Thayers’ pop-up store in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The cult favorite skincare brand from the US is here until December 6!

MANILA, Philippines – You may have hoarded Thayers toners on trips abroad or now resort to just buying your skincare online. There’s something about seeing the products on shelves yourself though – testing them out and taking your time to make well-informed decisions that are suited for your skin.

That’s precisely why cult favorite Thayers has set up a pop-up shop in SM Aura, Taguig City this November until December 6, 2023! The store is located at the department store’s beauty section on the upper ground floor.

POP-UP STORE. Guests can check out Thayers’ complete line of products at SM Aura’s beauty department store. Thayers Philippines

The American skincare brand’s complete range of products are available to test and try here – the cult classic Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera formula, facial mists, body bars, astringents, astringent pads, and more. In-person visitors can also expect an exclusive freebie – a free 89 ml Lavender Toner – for every purchase of Thayers Toner (355 ml) in either unscented, lavender, rose petal, and cucumber variants.

Thayers toners are alcohol-free and clinically tested to provide hydration, using natural plant and derm actives. It’s among the more popular toner brands in the USA since the brand’s founding over 170 years ago, slowly gaining popularity worldwide.

According to Thayers’ website, witch hazel is well-loved skincare ingredient for removing makeup and residual dirt after makeup, while still hydrating the skin.

“Witch hazel helps brings out the skin’s radiance, preventing oily skin. Over time, pores look smaller and skin texture is smoother and more even,” the brand added.

Thayers had an earlier pop-up in July this year at SM Megamall, after officially launching its products in the Philippines via select SM Stores, Watsons, Healthy Options, and other specialty stores online. – Rappler.com