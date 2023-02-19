‘The commute costs more than my salary’: Moments employees realized it was time to quit their jobs 

Even when we exhaust all means to stay positive, sometimes it just makes sense to look for a career elsewhere

Deciding to leave a job is a difficult decision, especially in such an uncertain economy.

Oftentimes, we look for several signs before we even attempt drafting our resignation letter – trying to rationalize our continued stay with the thoughts of having a different approach to accomplish our tasks or strategizing how to feel refreshed and renewed every working day.

But even though we exhaust all means to stay positive, sometimes it just makes sense to look for a career elsewhere. And while no job will ever be perfect, there are just several factors that make some more grueling than others.

We asked our Rappler readers about the moment they realized it was time to quit their jobs, and here’s what they had to say:

Suffering from work stress

For many, experiencing health issues due to work stress quickly drove them to quit their jobs.

Several Rappler readers recalled how they lost several pounds in one month due to work-related anxiety, while others have even gotten hospitalized because of stress.

took me tooo many signs and red flags before i finally did it. Was giving it hope na baka kaya pa, but sadly no. Mas nauna pa nga magresign yung sinabihan ko kaysa sakin hahah



#1 sign for me is yung bumagsak yung ng todo health ko – my stamina and metabolism got worse — ZHYRALETTE (@zyra16shalette) February 16, 2023

I kept getting hospitalized and all my doctors said it's because of stress.



Currently unemployed but all my unexplainable body aches are gone. Wahahahhaah https://t.co/AKLXuNVVm6 — Zeke (@onlinepollist3) February 16, 2023

Sa First Job: The moment na I have to allocate time to clean the restroom Sa Second Job: The moment na I had restless night thinking of the tasks I have tomorrow. https://t.co/vFo2hFoonX — Ru saw SVT (@weeeengweeeeng) February 17, 2023

When I realized that I had lost 16 lbs in one month due to work-related anxiety (and despite eating regularly) 🤢 https://t.co/LZRf8NIqlK — sheldon (@supershelds) February 16, 2023

The worst part, though, is that some employees were even blamed for getting sick, and that their bosses didn’t give them enough space and time to recuperate before reminding them of their deadlines.

“I realized nothing was more important than my wellness physically and mentally,” one comment read. Another also reminded fellow employees to not sacrifice their well-being for the company, because sometimes, employers considered them replaceable.

Lack of proper compensation

We work to make a decent living. And if our employers can’t even give us a livable wage as well as employee benefits, then what’s the point of staying in the company?

One netizen recalled that at one point in their adulting life, they even had to borrow cash just to go to work, while another said that driving to their job actually costs them more than their paycheck.

A Rappler reader also shared that they decided to quit their job when they found out they weren’t getting the fair share for their services, even if the client had paid their company properly, while another wrote about how their allowance was being limited even if their out-of-town trips were all for work.

When I learned that the client is paying the company hundreds of pesos for my service but the company only pay me katiting from it. — ali sapuay 🌷 (@sapwhys) February 17, 2023

Pag dili mo compensate ang sweldo na imong nadawat sa imong gihatag na effort, time, sacrifices para sa ilaha. Di ka mo grow kung mo stay kag padayon. https://t.co/vN8faOsvs1 — F r a n c i s (@pacoleooo) February 17, 2023

Yung role mo pang Program Manager sahod mo kinsenas lang nang agents mo. Masakit pa ikaw na sa lahat ng deliverables. Iwan ko talaga sila. 🥹 https://t.co/vGLUUyLsks — Romel Laurenio (@romelphilipp) February 16, 2023

1st job: Sobrang tinitipid kami sa reimbursements, esp. sa out of town assignments. Parang lahat talaga pagkakasyahin mo, tapos pahirapan pa magjustify ng OT.

2nd job: Panic attack during working hours. Longest minute of my life.

3rd job: Hinahanap pa EME https://t.co/CU0ewTEm0Q — Mari (@moirarosegarden) February 16, 2023

Toxic management

Working closely with a toxic leader just makes you realize that not everyone is fit to hold a leadership role. For most employees, having bosses that are arrogant, can’t handle feedback, or often abuse their power greatly affects their morale and performance at work.

One Rappler reader shared that their boss kept shouting at them for four consecutive weeks, while another was insulted by their boss instead of being given constructive criticism. A netizen recalled their experience of doing all the work – even those out of their scope – just because their company didn’t want to hire additional people.

There were also cases where some employees experienced power-tripping from their bosses (lucky you, if you haven’t felt that before). If you’re the unlucky teammate that the boss disliked, you were usually the one being blamed for mishaps, or getting additional tasks, or not reaping the benefits. The list goes on.

Having a tumultuous relationship with your supervisor makes it hard for you to succeed in your workplace. So if you’ve done everything in your power to fix the situation and make it work, then start considering leaving your current job. Who knows, a different company with a better boss might just be where you can thrive.

When I read my supervisor's messages and realized that the things she said felt like lines from a soap opera. 😬I resigned after a week. Best decision ever, especially when

1. I saw the person who replaced me quit; and

2. The person who replaced the person who replaced me quit. — M.L.B. (@ellehaym) February 16, 2023

It was during the third or fourth consecutive week na sinisigawan ako ng boss ko. https://t.co/v0ykxBeJpK — Camille (@camillexi) February 16, 2023

Nung i felt insulted and being attacked personally. I wanted to fight back but I couldnt because I didnt want to be like her. Im free now and Im happyyyyy. https://t.co/7Pee5nvDRJ — Miguel (@miguelnicolo1) February 16, 2023

When every damn working day turned into a shouting day. Tapos pinaparamdam sayong di ka belong. Ung tipong you exist with them kasi katrabaho ka nila. https://t.co/8l8z6YmjYy — 🅂🅃🄰🄽 🄻🄴🄴㋛ (@SlaoPalitao) February 17, 2023

After ++ years na kaliwa't kanan na red flags, I quit my job. Pero yung biggest red flag is ayaw maghire ng company ng staff, so apart from my teaching, I also do marketing, accounting, content creation, website/login troubleshooting at marami pang iba depende sa gusto ng mngt. — Iam-NoName1896 (@i_noname1896) February 16, 2023

Yung ikaw na lang pumapasok even on Christmas Eve at 🆕 Year din 😂 no more support from the team. Kaya pagpasok nang bagong taon, file agad nang resignation! Haha — Cuddler (@yhoske23) February 17, 2023

Maganda metrics pero ang hirap magpa-approve ng leave. BPO days. https://t.co/BI9EyW9vZv — Reg (@reggable) February 17, 2023

Constructive dismissal. Ayaw ng manager na hindi ako puppet. Ginawang issue ang adhd ko and naghire ng replacement ko before I submitted my resignation letter. Nung nagresign na ako for law school, sabi niya bakit pa daw ako maglalaw. Anyone can be a lawyer daw kasi madali lang. https://t.co/sQ2SidrEyL — 𝙰𝚝𝚝𝚢. 𝙲𝙷𝚁𝙰 | 𝙷𝚁-𝚊𝚝-𝚕𝚊𝚠 🇵🇭 (@AttyCHRA) February 16, 2023

Yung kailangan sa trabaho pero nagdadamot ng data. Yung di mo naman project pero pinipilit kang sinasali sa problema. Yung sinisisi sayo yung mali kahit tama naman yung sinabi mo at di sya nakikinig ng maayos. malapit lapit na https://t.co/v89xz8jyoA — Engr. Panda (@Micheeeeng) February 16, 2023

Clashing opinions with the company

Sure, having a job is important, but for most employees, it’s also necessary that they’re working for an honorable company.

One Rappler reader shared that they resigned from their job when their bosses called them after office hours and on a weekend for a personal and political favor, while another recalled how their previous employers and team members started talking badly about their clients and collaborators behind their backs. “Every minute of every day, [there’s] backstabbing and ridiculing. It was too toxic for me so I left,” they wrote.

In some cases, employees also found some company rules to be so stifling that they just decided to quit – especially when it reached the point where they had to choose between their work and loved ones.

Lack of passion and growth in the company

Let’s be real, establishing a career is a piece of work. Sometimes, people realize that their chosen profession doesn’t quite meet their expectations, or that they apparently have a completely different dream job than the one they initially tried pursuing.

There are days when you’ll dread going to work more than usual, and accomplishing a task gets more exhausting than rewarding. It’s maybe because you’ve lost interest in what you do, or you’re left with mediocre tasks because there’s no more opportunity to advance your career.

“I can’t see myself getting older while doing the same exact thing every day with no excitement and unmotivated,” one comment read, while another said: “If I had to wait and work for [my company’s] growth, it will consume a huge portion of my life.”

There’s nothing wrong with prioritizing your own success and trying to look for a different career option with better recognition and rewards. So if you find yourself dreading your work day, then maybe do yourself a favor and start packing. Who knows? Your next job might just be the perfect fit for you.

– Rappler.com