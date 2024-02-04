[Kitchen 143] A French culinary experience at Baker J Alabang

Join us for a taste of French flavors!

Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits old and new favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila takes a trip to Filinvest City in Alabang for a taste of French flavors at Baker J. Joining her are Baker J’s Business Development Executive Kirk Llamas and Vice President of Operations Ria Sarrosa Jareno.

Visit our Instagram page to get a chance to win one of five gift certificates worth P2,000 from Baker J and The Flower Gallery.

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143 live on Tuesday, February 6, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com