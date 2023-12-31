[Kitchen 143] Dégustation at Tandem Manila

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143's first episode of 2024, live on Tuesday, January 2, at 8 pm.

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila heads to Tandem Manila in Greenbelt Hamilton in Makati for an immersive experience as she samples Tandem Manila’s tasting menu or menu dégustation. She will be joined by chefs Mikee Lopez and Alex Tan.

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143’s first episode of 2024, live on Tuesday, January 2, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com