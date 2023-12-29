Kick off 2024 with a bang! Check out these New Year’s Eve parties across Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Quezon City local government ushered in the New year 2023 with a grand fireworks display and lightshow at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Sunday, January 1, 2023

Still got no plans for New Year's Eve? We've got you covered!

MANILA, Philippines – Holiday celebrations are already in full swing. And who can blame us? After all, what better way to look back on the year that was and anticipate the coming year than attending these gatherings?

And now that we only have a few days left before 2023 comes to a close, many are looking forward to ushering in 2024 with a bang.

If you’re still deciding where you want to welcome the new year – we’ve got you covered! We’ve listed down several 2024 countdown parties that you can enjoy on December 31:

Sofitel

Sofitel Manila’s offering a groovy kind of celebration to welcome 2024 in style with Shindig: Disco Dancing Through the Eras!

The event is set to happen at the Harbor Garden Tent and Grand Plaza Ballroom on December 31.

The festivities include a buffet and specially curated drinks, with the night ending with a grand fireworks display.

Musical guests such as Darren Espanto, Juan Miguel Salvador and the Authority, and the Innervoices are all set to take the stage.

Tickets cost P12,024 per person.

Eastwood Mall

Eastwood Mall isn’t holding back with its equally stacked list of musical and celebrity performers.

Joining the Metaverse Mayhem are stars such as Morissette, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Silent Sanctuary, Sunkissed Lola, Armi Millare, Player Two, and 1st.One. The event will be hosted by Janeena Chan and Tito Mikee Reyes.

Catch Eastwood Mall’s countdown at the Eastwood Mall Open Park from 6 pm onwards!

Okada Manila

Okada Manila’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration is also sure to be a big hit!

Pegged “the countdown of all countdowns,” get a chance to enjoy simultaneous events at the Grand Ballroom, The Fountain, and Cove Manila featuring the likes of Piolo Pascual, Moira dela Torre, Erik Santos, Kyla, and Le Twins.

Prices for the event at the Grand Ballroom, inclusive of a buffet and beverage spread as well as a number of prizes and giveaways, start at P10,000.

They also offer free admission to the general public for their 12-minute fireworks display.

Dusit Thani Manila

Head over to Dusit Thani in Manila for their New Year’s Eve celebration, with musical performers and DJs to liven up the night!

VIP tables start at P10,000 for four people, while walk-ins are welcome at P1,000 per person.

Bonifacio Global City

If you’re feeling more in the mood for a musical celebration, why not check out BGC’s New Year’s Eve Countdown happening from 6 pm onwards on December 31?

After a New Year’s eve mass, visitors will get to be serenaded by the likes of Ely Buendia, KZ Tandingan, and Adie, along with Red Velvet members Wendy, Irene, and Seulgi in this event conducted in partnership with Coke Studio.

Numerous dining establishments will also be open on the same day for hungry holiday goers looking to grab a bite to eat.

Quezon City

Quezon City also has something big up its sleeve with celebrity guests such as Vice Ganda as well as Drag Race Philippines queens Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, Arizona Brandy, and Bernie in attendance at the city’s countdown celebration!

Musical performances from Mayonnaise, Cueshe, Autotelic, Imago, and Orange & Lemons are also sure to delight merrymakers as they welcome the new year.

QC Countdown to 2024 will be done from 4 pm onwards at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Makati City

In Makati, Ayala Land partners with Make It Makati, promising the “Grandest NYE Street Party” where the best of Filipino talent is expected to shine!

Happening at the intersection of Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue, Ayala Avenue New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2024 features a DJ pre-show party starting at 6 pm and ending with a grand fireworks and light show display to cap off the night.

Musical guests such as SB19, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Sponge Cola, and Al James will perform at the star-studded event.

While entrance is free, the event offers limited VIP tickets priced at P6,500 plus a 10% service charge for perks such as prime seating, exclusive lounge access, dinner and wine, as well as priority entrance to the event.

Wherever you end up for New Year’s Eve, you’re sure to have a night to remember! – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.